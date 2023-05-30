Historic season comes to an end for UT Tyler Softball and Tatum Goff

TYLER - A season that will be remembered for many years to come came to a close Sunday when the University of Texas Tyler dropped a 2-0 decision to North Georgia (61-7) in the NCAA Division II Softball World Series semi-finals.
This was the second-consecutive year that the Patriots have been the No. 1 seed at the World Series and have advanced to the semi-finals.
The 2023 campaign was a historic one for the Patriots and their star pitcher, Tatum Goff, a junior from Rusk.
UT Tyler finished the year with a 62-5 record which included the team establishing a new school record for wins in a season and achieving a 37-game winning streak, the longest in NCAA Division II this season.
The Patriots were the Lone Star Conference regular season and tournament champions and, for the second-consecutive year, the Patriots won the South Central Regional.
Goff, who finished the year with an incredible 42-0 record, set a new NCAA Division II record for most consecutive wins (41) when she pitched the Patriots to a 3-1 win over North Georgia in their first meeting Sunday.
The southpaw finished the year with a 1.36 earned run average. She struck out 248 (new school record) in 267 innings pitched.
The Patriots are coached by Mike Reed Head Coach), Whitney Wyly (Associate Head Coach) and assistant coaches Shannon Klaus and Anthony Springer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.