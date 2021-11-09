Historic Tomato Bowl to host 2 playoff games in late week

Jacksonville's Historic Tomato Bowl has been tabbed to host two bi-district playoff games later this week.
At 7 p.m. on Thur., the Timpson Tigers (8-0) and the Frankston Indians (5-5) will oppose one another in downtown Jacksonville, in what will be a Class 2A, Division I, Region III affair.
The following evening, a Class 3A, Division II, Region II fray featuring Waskom's Wildcats (9-1) and the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs (6-4) will be played.
Bullard's Panther Stadium will also host a first round game this week.
In Class 3A, Division I, Region II action, the Sabine Cardinals (7-3) will go up against Mineola. Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.