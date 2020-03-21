Hoffpauir inducted into Lamar University Baseball Hall of Fame

BEAUMONT — Micah Hoffpauir's name has been splashed throughout the Lamar University baseball record book for about two decades.
His name can now be found in the Lamar University Baseball Hall of Fame, following an induction ceremony that took place on Feb. 29.
Hoffpauir, 40, a Jacksonville High School graduate, played at Lon Morris College for two seasons where his dad, Barry, served as the head baseball coach.
Hoffpauir was a standout at LMC where he earned All-Region XIV (first team) and All-Eastern Texas Region his sophomore season.
Even though he was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2000, Hoffpauir decided to continue to play collegiatly. He took his talents to Beaumont, and in two seasons managed to set numerous offensive records at Lamar.
Hoffpauir played in 121 games and had a .363 career batting average for the Cardinals. He belted 17 home runs, drove in 135 runs, clubbed 50 doubles and three triples in 490 career at bats.
From Beaumont, Hoffpauir continued his baseball career professionally in Chicago, after the Cubs drafted him in 2002.
During his eight seasons with the Cubs, Hoffpauir hit .251 with a dozen home runs and 48 RBI.
Hoffpauir closed out his pro career in 2013, playing his last two seasons with the Nippon-Ham Fighters, in Sapporo, Japan.
Hoffpauir is married to his former high school sweetheart Tiffany (nee Ballard). The couple are parents to two children, Addyson, 11, and Hudson, 7.
Hoffpauir serves on the Jacksonville Independent School Board of Trustees and is employed by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Company.
