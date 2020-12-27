Holiday Giving of a Sporting Kind: JISD makes its gyms available for Alto High

As a result of construction of the new Alto High School, the schools current gymnasium has been without electrical power.
After a couple of days practicing in a gym without power, Alto head girl's basketball coach Sharae Schmitt shared the dilemma with her husband, Cody Schmitt, who is the head boy's junior varsity basketball coach and varsity assistant coach at Jacksonville High School.
Cody Schmitt connected with Jacksonville athletic director Wayne Coleman, who invited the Alto boys and girls basketball teams to use JISD gymnasiums, until the electrical situation is remedied.
“Coach Trey Reagan (head boy's basketball coach at Alto) and I really appreciate Coach Coleman and (coach) Lynn Nabi for offering us the use of their gyms,” Sharae Sanders said. “We are just starting district, so being able to practice as we normal would is important.
“JISD was gracious enough to allow us to use their facilities last year when the tornado came through and changed the small town forever. We are definitely blessed to have neighbors with such big hearts.”
