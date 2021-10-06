Holliday collects 10 kills in JHS's loss to Nacogdoches

Maegan Holliday collected a team-high 10 kills on Tuesday evening when Jacksonville fell, 3-1,  to Nacogdoches at Dragon Coliseum.

NACOGDOCHES — Jacksonville and Nacogdoches needed four sets to sort out Tuesday's District 16-5A match that was played on the Lady Dragons' home court.

The home team took games two, three and four to earn a 3-1 triumph over the Maidens.

Jacksonville (11-20, 0-4) won the first set, 25-20, but the Lady Dragons to win three-straight sets 21-25, 24-26, 19-25.

Maegan Holliday. Jazmyne White and Kaniah Anderson played well on the front row for the Maidens, with Holliday tallying a team-high 10 kills to compliment her seven digs.White recording a team-high nine kills to go along with a blocked shot and Anderson tossed in a half-dozen kills ad a dig.

Other key contributors for the Maidens included Chesni Speaker (30 assists, 4 digs), Kristen Gonzalez (1 ace, 11 digs) and Emily Ortiz (6 digs).

Next up for the Maidens is a home match on Friday against the Huntsville Lady Hornets. First serve is slated for 4:30 p.m.

