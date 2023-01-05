Hoop4Coop Free-Throw-A-Thon set for Jan. 18 at Troup High

TROUP - The Troup High School boys and girls basketball teams and coaching staffs are sponsoring Hoop4Coop Free-Throw-A-Thon on Jan. 18 at Tiger Gymnasium.
All money raised will go to Cooper Reid's family to help with the medical expenses that they have been incurring since Cooper suffered a traumatic brain injury during a Tiger football game on Sept. 9, 2022.
Cooper remains in a Houston rehabilitation center that specializes in serving patients with brain-related injuries, and is making progress down a long road of recovery, according to reports from the Reid family.
Anyone interested in contributing to the Free-Throw-A-Thon may contact any member of the boys or girls basketball teams or coaching staffs to find out more information.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers will be shooting 100 free throws apiece on Jan. 18 during the fund raiser.
