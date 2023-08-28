TYLER – New Summerfield competed against primarily Class 6A-4A schools in the open division of the Tyler Cross Country Invitational Saturday, and the Hornets competed well.
For the record, New Summerfield checked in with 180 points, which put them in seventh place.
Host Legacy won the division with 41 points, followed by Rockwall Heath (59) and Rockwall (75).
Raul Munoz ran the fastest (17:31) for the Hornets and came in 26th place in a field of 72.
Brayden Luckemeyer was next, stopping the timer on17:33, which put him in 28th place.
Completing the top five for the Hornets were: 36. Andres Ornelas (18:00), 39. Axel Hernandez (18.17) and 51. Alessandro Garcia (19:09).
Bryan Zavala ran 57th and was clocked in 19.52 while Omar Perres ended up in 61st place after running the course in 20:45.
On Saturday, New Summerfield will journey to LaRue for the LaPoyner Booster Club Meet.
