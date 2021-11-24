Hot-shooting Jaguars score 77-65 road win over Good Vision Academy

HOUSTON — In its final outing before Thanksgiving, the Jacksonville College men's basketball team traveled to Houston on Tuesday afternoon and defeated Good Vision Academy, 77-65.
The 4-3 Jaguars are scheduled to open Region XIV play at 7 p.m. on Tue., Nov. 30 by welcoming the Paris Dragons to Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
JC overcame a slow start — the home team led, 39-38, at halftime — by dominating the Wolves in the final half when JC scored 40 points and held Good Vision Academy to 26 points.
The Jags used a balanced scoring attack to secure the win, with Quendric Smith leading the way with 15 points and six rebounds.
Jayden Johnson-Blair tossed in 13 points to compliment his four rebounds and five assists.
Meanwhile Jadamion Givan ended up with 10 points and seven boards while Jaden Young and Kaden Keal pitched in nine points apiece.
JC had one of its top shooting nights of the season, hitting 43.5-percent (27-62) from the field and 85-percent (17-20) from the free throw line.
