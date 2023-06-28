House fire claims the life of Carthage High School football player

CARTHAGE – An early-morning house fire on Tuesday has resulted in the death of a mother and son in Carthage according to a report by KSLA-Shreveport.
The victims included Kawan Jeter, Jr., a member of the Carthage High School football team, and his mother, Latoya Brown Jeter according to the family’s pastor, Bishop Hubert Owens.
Kawan Jeter, Sr. attempted to rescue his wife and son from the blaze, but was overcome by smoke.
Bishop Owens stated that it was his understanding that Jeter, Jr. was to be one of the starting cornerbacks on the defending Class 4A-II Bulldog football team this fall.
Carthage competes in District 8-4A II along with Cherokee County schools Bullard and Rusk.
The fire broke out shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday in the Hollard Quarters community just west of Carthage off of U.S. Highway 79.
