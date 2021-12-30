HOUSTON COUNTY HOLIDAY CLASSIC: Eagles go 1-1 in bracket play

GRAPELAND — Rusk picked up a win by forfeit against Maypearl and lost to Coldspring-Oakhurst, 71-53, in Thursday bracket play in the Houston County Holiday Classic in Grapeland.

The Trojans improved to 16-6 with the victory.

On Wednesday, the Red and Black slammed Ovilla Christian, 67-49, before losing to Groesbeck in the Eagles' final games in pool play.

Rusk now stands at 5-13.

The Eagles will trek to Gilmer for a non-district game on Tuesday.

 

