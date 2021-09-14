Houston duo team up to spark Lady Jag Soccer to Region XIV victory

Sophomores Leslie Amador and Rachel Torres, both of Houston, played key roles in Jacksonville College's 1-0 win over Navarro College on Saturday in Jacksonville.

Amador booted in the game's only goal in the 85th minute of play to give JC (2-3, 2-3) the win. Amador scored in unassisted fashion.

Torres recorded a clean sheet between the pipes for the Lady Jags. She stopped all five of Navarro's shots in picking up the win.

Navarro fell to 1-2, 1-2 with the defeat.

Jacksonville will visit Trinity Valley at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Lady Jag soccer is coached by Martin Melchor.

