Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo awards Dublin, Wofford and Yates scholarships

HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced on Saturday that it has awarded awarded nearly $10 million in scholarships from the organization's educational program to 493 Texas high school students.
These scholarships are part of the Rodeo's $14.1 million in scholarships and total annual commitment of more than $22 million in educational fundings.
Having earned Go Texan scholarships were Julianna Dublin of Jacksonville High School, Kara Wofford of Rusk High School and Bullard High School's Maycie Yates.
“Our mission of promoting agriculture while supporting Texas youth and education is at the core of everything we do at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo,” Chris Boleman, Rodeo President and CEO said in a press release. “We are proud of what these scholars have accomplished, and it is thanks to the generosity of our donors that we can support these students as they continue their educational journey.”
Dublin was the valedictorian at Jacksonville High, while Wofford and Yates were among the top 10% of their class at Rusk High and at Bullard High, respectively.
