The Houston Texans have confirmed that they interviewed Jacksonville-native Josh McCown for their head coaching job on Friday.
McCown, 41, who is from Jacksonville, is currently on the Texans' active roster, where he serves as a back up to Deshaun Watson.
Several other candidates have also interview, including former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts head coach Jim Caldwell.
The Texans are seeking to fill a vacancy created when the team fired Bill O'Brien in early October.
Houston signed McCown off of the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad in November.
McCown and family moved to Rusk in the early fall where sons Owen and Aiden are multi-sport athletes at Rusk High School.
McCown, a savvy 19-year NFL veteran quarterback, has no coaching experience other than volunteering at the high school level.
Nevertheless, he is regarded by many NFL insiders as someone who appears to be on track to coach in the league in the future.
