Huddleston leads Maidens to double-OT win over Athens

For a basketball team that is mostly made up of sophomores, Jacksonville's 53-51, double overtime, victory over Athens on Saturday afternoon at the John Alexander Gymnasium was huge.
The team never quit and continued to grind, and in the end the Maidens (2-3) were able to secure the win and hand the Lady Hornets (5-1) their first loss of the season.
Jacksonville head girl's basketball coach Lynn Nabi said his youngsters grew up a little bit on Saturday against a good, and well-coached Athens squad.
One of those sophomores played liked an experience veteran on Saturday.
Kristiana Huddleston scored six of her 10 points in the second overtime segment to guide Jacksonville to victory.
Huddleston hit two buckets from the field and canned two of three free throw attempts as the Maidens outscored the Lady Hornets, 9-7, in what turned out to be the final overtime session.
Leading Jacksonville in scoring was senior Grace Abercrombie, who drained 26 points, which included four shots from long range.
Abercrombie also dropped in four of her club's six points in the first overtime period.
Andrea Donnell, also a sophomore, had eight points for the Maidens, who are not scheduled to return to the court until Dec. 1 when they host Kaufman at 6:15 p.m.
The score was knotted at 19 at halftime and 38 at the end of regulation.
Mimi McCollister dumped in 25 points to spark the Lady Hornets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.