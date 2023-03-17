Hudson scores a pair of late runs to down Maidens, 4-2

HUDSON - The luck of the Irish wasn't with the Jacksonville Maidens on Friday night as the Maidens lost, 4-2, to Hudson in the District 18-4A lid lifter.
The St. Patrick's Day defeat dropped Jacksonville to 9-9-1, 0-1, while the hometown Lady Hornets are now 15-8, 1-0.
Hudson got on the board first by plating two runs in the home half of the fourth.
Jacksonville answered by knotting things up in the top of sixth inning, only to have the home team pus two runs across the dish in the bottom of the sixth to seal the victory.
Jacksonville recorded seven hits to the Lady Hornets' five and Jacksonville pitcher made a strong showing in the circle, despite the loss. Gallegos went the distance and gave up one earned run, struck out six and walked one.
Lakyn Robinson continued her hot streak at the plate by going 2-3, with a double and an RBI.
Jayden Smith also laced a double for the Maidens.
Claire Gill, Hannah Gonzales, Abbagail Conaway and Gallegos each had a base hit for Jacksonville.
The Maidens will entertain Rusk at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles outlasted Madisonville, 18-15, in their first district game on Friday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.