Huge fourth quarter gives Troup boys a 61-45 win over Harleton

TROUP — Trailing by one going into the final period of play, the Troup Tigers knew what was needed in the final 8:00 of play, and the Maroon and White delivered.
Troup chalked up a 61-45 victory over visiting Harleton by outscoring the Wildcats 19-2 in the final stanza.
Troup improved to 12-8, 3-4, while the Wildcats headed home with a 4-8, 0-6 worksheet.
Bracey Cover and Clayton Vickers poured in 22 points each for Troup, with Easton Haugeberg adding eight and Blake Wood six.
Each club drained five shots from downtown, with Cover popping in three of the Tiger treys and Vickers and Wood sinking one each.
Justin Davidson led Harleton in scoring with 13.
The Tigers will welcome Tatum to town on Friday, with the varsity tip off slated for 6:15 p.m.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Troup 34, Harleton 15.
