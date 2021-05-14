Hughes Springs ekes out 1-0 win over Troup in Game 1

HALLSVILLE — In a game that spotlighted top-shelf pitching by both teams, Hughes Springs was able to squeeze out a 1-0 win over the Lady Tigers from Troup.
Game 1 in the Class 3A, Region II Quarterfinal was played at the Hallsville High School Softball Complex.
Troup and Hughes Springs will return to Hallsville at 5 p.m. on Saturday. If a third game is needed, it will get under 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.
Troup's Lindsay Davis and her Lady Mustang counterpart in the circle, Maggie Pate, went toe-to-toe for five innings, with neither team able to get on the scoreboard.
Davis and Pate hit their spots, painted the corners, and effectively changed speeds of their pitches.
Hughes Springs' Grace Pippin led off the sixth with an infield hit after a close play at first base. Pippin went on to steal second and third base.
With two outs, a Davis pitch got past Lady Tiger catcher Sarah Neel during Jaycie Short's at bat, and Pippin was able to jet in from third to score what turned out to be the only run of the evening.
Troup battled back in the top of the seventh when lead-off batter Karsyn Williamson blasted a Pate pitch back up-the-middle for a base hit.
The ball got past the Lady Mustang center fielder and rolled to the wall, which enabled the speedy Williamson, who had two hits in the game, to pull up at third base.
Davis followed by dropping a bunt down, with the Lady Mustangs making a heady defensive play by fielding the ball and throwing to third base to nab Williamson, the potential tieng runner for the second out.
Bailey Blanton followed and popped out to center to end the game. Blanton doubled in her first at bat of the evening.
Jessie Minnix, Tara Wells and Chloie Haugeberg striked singles for the Lady Tigers.
Davis struck out 10 Lady Mustangs.
