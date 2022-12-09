Huntington tournament: Guard pick up two wins on Thur.

HUNTINGTON - Brook Hill carved out victories over Dayton (43-34) and against Cleveland-Tarkington (44-26) on Thursday in the Huntington Integra Winter Classic.
The Guard outscored the Broncos 13-5 in the third frame, which was enough for Brook Hill to be able to nab the triumph.
Jakub Dluzewski dropped in 14 points while Beck Langemeier chipped in 10 in the win over Dayton.
Colton Carson scored nine points for the Guard.
Dayton fell to 3-9 with the loss.
In its 44-26 rout over Tarkington (5-7), Beck Langemeir fired i 15 points and Dluzewski scored 11.
Meanwhile, Noah Langemeier tacked on seven and Von Dawson recorded six points.
Brook Hill was in front, 22-11, at halftime.
