Huntington tourney: Brook Hill outlasts New Waverly to advance to semi-finals

HUNTINGTON — Brook Hill recorded a 44-43 victory over New Waverly on Friday afternoon in the Huntington Integra Winter Classic.
The win moved the Guard (9-1) into the tournament semi-finals where they will take on a to-be-determined opponent on Friday night.
Brook Hill led 35-33 going into the final frame against the Bulldogs (5-2).
New Waverly outscored the Guard, 10-9, in the last period.
Grayson Murry poured in 13 points to spark the Guard, while Noah Langemeier added nine.
Brady Callens fired in seven points and Herman Herder Conde sank a couple of triples to end up with six points.
Scoring four points apiece was Jakob Dluzewski and Von Dawson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.