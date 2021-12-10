Huntington tourney: Brook Hill outlasts New Waverly to advance to semi-finals

Brook Hill's Noah Langemeier, left, seen during a game in Bullard last week, scored nine points of Friday afternoon when Brook Hill defeated New Waverly in the Huntington Integra Winter Classic.

 Progress file photo by Jay Neal

HUNTINGTON — Brook Hill recorded a 44-43 victory over New Waverly on Friday afternoon in the Huntington Integra Winter Classic.

The win moved the Guard (9-1) into the tournament semi-finals where they will take on a to-be-determined opponent on Friday night.

Brook Hill led 35-33 going into the final frame against the Bulldogs (5-2).

New Waverly outscored the Guard, 10-9, in the last period.

Grayson Murry poured in 13 points to spark the Guard, while Noah Langemeier added nine.

Brady Callens fired in seven points and Herman Herder Conde sank a couple of triples to end up with six points.

Scoring four points apiece was Jakob Dluzewski and Von Dawson.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you