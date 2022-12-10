Huntington tourney: Brook Hill to take on Tarkington in championship affair

HUNTINGTON - It's championship Saturday for the Brook Hill Guard.

The Brook Hill boys clipped Coldspring-Oakhurst, 44-34, on Friday night in one of the semi-final games in the Huntington Integra Energy Winterfest.

Brook Hill (6-1) will take on Cleveland-Tarkington in the Gold Bracket Championship at 1:30 P.M. on Saturday.

The Guard lassoed the Longhorns, 44-36, in pool play on Thursday.

High scorers for Brook Hill in the win over Coldspring-Oakhurst included Noah Langemeier (15), Von Dawson (12) and Jakub Dluzewski (8).

Dawson sank three shots from behind the arc.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you