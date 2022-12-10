Huntington tourney: Brook Hill to take on Tarkington in championship affair

HUNTINGTON - It's championship Saturday for the Brook Hill Guard.
The Brook Hill boys clipped Coldspring-Oakhurst, 44-34, on Friday night in one of the semi-final games in the Huntington Integra Energy Winterfest.
Brook Hill (6-1) will take on Cleveland-Tarkington in the Gold Bracket Championship at 1:30 P.M. on Saturday.
The Guard lassoed the Longhorns, 44-36, in pool play on Thursday.
High scorers for Brook Hill in the win over Coldspring-Oakhurst included Noah Langemeier (15), Von Dawson (12) and Jakub Dluzewski (8).
Dawson sank three shots from behind the arc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.