Huntsville muscles out a 79-67 win over Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE — Huntsville controlled things underneath the basket and on the boards to hand Jacksonville a 79-67 loss on Tuesday night at the John Alexander Gymnasium.
The Hornets moved to 3-0 overall and 3-0 in District 16-5A play, while the Indians slipped to 9-7, 1-2 with the loss.
Jacksonville didn't have an answer for 6'-9” Hornet-senior Taylor Harrell, who scored 24 points and came down with 17 rebounds, both game highs.
Although they were able to keep Huntsville sharp-shooter Jadarian White in check — White was limited to 11 points — perhaps Jacksonville didn't figure on Anthony Wilson being such a dominating force down low.
Wilson dropped in 24 points and completed his double-double by amassing 12 rebounds.
Huntsville led by five, 40-35, going into the third quarter and extended its advantage to 10 points heading into the fourth.
After a three off the right wing by Lakedrian Williams and Kameron Conwell going coast-to-coast for a layup, the Indians managed to pull to within four points, 60-56, with 5:29 to play in regulation.
The Hornets came right back and got a pair of buckets from Wilson and one from Harrell to go up 69-59 at the 3:13 mark.
Jacksonville continued to dig and scrape and closed the gap to six, 71-65 with 1:12 showing on the clock, but the Hornets answered by wrapping the game up on an 8-2 run.
Vito High and Karmelo Clayborne fired in 16 points apiece for the Indians.
Next up for the Indians is a visit to Lufkin on Friday night.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Jacksonville 41, Huntsville 34
