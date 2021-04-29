Huntsville scores 3 in the 7th to top Tribe, 10-7

Jacksonville fought back from a six-run deficit to tie the game in the top half of the sixth inning, but Huntsville responded by scoring three times in the seventh to stop the Indians, 10-7, on Wednesday evening in Jacksonville.
The game, Jacksonville's last at Summers Norman Field this season, was originally scheduled for Tuesday night, but was moved back a day due to the weather.
Jacarri Hamlett led off the sixth by getting aboard on a error for the Tribe (11-17, 3-11).
Jacksonville quickly filled the bases following walks to Carson Cleaver and Dominik Hinojosa.
Cameron Fuller reach base on catcher's interference, which plated Hamlett, the Tribe's first run of the frame.
With one out, Keeundriz Price was hit by a pitch, forcing Cleaver across the dish.
Jacksonville's rally continued with two outs when Kasey Canady got aboard on a free pass — Hinojosa came home during the Canady at-bat on a wild pitch.
Joshua Holcomb then drilled a pitch into right field for a base hit that scored Matt Jenkins, who was the courtesy runner for Fuller, and Price both made it around to score for jacksonville, with Canady coming to a halt on third.
Jacksonville's final run of the segment was scored by Canady, who was able to make it in to score when an error was committed on a pop up by Hamlett, who had the Indians' remaining hit in the affair.
Hornet (14-16, 7-7) batters managed to spend a fair amount of time on the bases by churning out seven hits and benefitting form a total of nine walks.
Bun Shelly was the winning pitcher for Huntsville, while Hamlett took the loss for the Indians. Hamlett came on in the third in relief of Aldo Velez, the Jacksonville starter.
The Indians will drop the curtain on their season by traveling to Huntsville on Friday night.
