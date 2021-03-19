Hyson powers Jacksonville College ladies to 76-62 victory

Freshman-guard Kymara Hyson did a little bit of everything for the Jacksonville College women's basketball team on Wednesday night.
Her actions went a long way in enabling the Lady Jaguars to garner a 76-62 win over Bossier Parish (La.) Community College.
Hyson score 20 points, pulled down four rebounds, handed out six assists and came up with eight steals.
Sophomore Rylee Lavender added 12 points and five boards for JC.
Other noteworthy efforts came from Danielle Wallace (9 points, 5 rebounds) and Monica Horne (9 pts.)
The Lady Jags were up by just two points going into the third quarter, but managed to outscore the Lady Cavaliers, 42-30, in the final half to sew up the win.
JC had one of its best nights of the year offensively, with the team hitting 28-63 (44.4%) from the field.
The Lady Jags (4-13, 3-9) will host Coastal Bend at 2 p.m. on Saturday (homecoming).
The loss was BPCC's 10th straight as the Lady Cavs slipped to 0-9 in Region XIV play.
