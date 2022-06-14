Inaugural JHS track and field camp draws robust number of kids

Jacksonville High School's newest summer sports camp got under way on Monday morning at Howard Cook Field on the JHS campus.
The first-ever track and field camp staged in Jacksonville attracted 50 youngsters, from kindergarten through ninth grade.
JHS Track and Field Camp was the brainchild of Sharae Schmitt, who is the head girl's track and field coach at JHS.
Schmitt said she was blown away by the number of kids that signed up to attend the three-day event.
“I was very surprised,” Schmitt said during a short water break during Tuesday's session. “You never really know what to expect with a brand-new camp, so, yes, I am pleased.”
On Monday, campers were schooled on sprinting and running. On Tuesday, field events moved into the spotlight. The boys and girls will be introduced to relays on the closing day of camp.
“I think relays and handing off the baton will be a lot of fun for the kids,” Schmitt, who was a regional qualifier in multiple events during her days as a Fightin' Maiden track and field standout, said.
Schmitt's motivation in launching a track and field camp at JHS certainly came at the right time, with gasoline approaching $5.00 a gallon.
“I always though Jacksonville needed its own track and field camp,” she said. “There are track and field competitions in Tyler), but Jacksonville is big enough to have its own camp. It is important to me to keep Jacksonville kids in town.”
Schmitt went on to outline a couple of important reasons for a track and field camp locally.
“We give each kid an introduction to running events, field events and relays,” she said. “It is important that the kids get exposed to all the different events that are included in track and field, before they get in middle school.
Track and field is a sport for everyone, Schmitt said, and getting that seed planted into the minds of the campers at an early age will prove beneficial in the future.
“The neat thing about track and field is that there is something for everyone,” Schmitt said. “Regardless of a person's body type, there is something that they can take part in, and even excel at, in track and field. Not all sports can say that.”
In addition to head boy's track and field coach Chris Hall, several members of the JHS track and field team are serving as camp instructors.
Schmitt said that by allowing a few of the high school track and field athletes to share at camp will actually be a life lesson for them, and it will help them in developing discipline.
Campers will receive an official camp t-shirt, which is sponsored by Whataburger of Jacksonville, on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.