Whatever changes were made at halftime, or whatever selection of words Jacksonville head freshmen football caoch Branson Washburn said to his team worked brialliantly on Thursday night when the Indians scored 28-unanswered points in the second half to defeat Hallsville, 40-34.
Washburn stated that it “was a tale of two halves”, and that it was.
The Bobcats took a 34-12 lead into the dressing room at the break, but the Tribe came out in the final half and held Hallsville scoreless while tacking four touchdowns onto the scoreboard.
The Indians relied on a little bit of trickery to salt away the “W”. With the game tied, Damian Diaz delivered a spot-on on-side kick that was recovered by Jacksonville's Brendan Richardson.
“From there we marched down the field with a combination of tough runs by (Sir'Moderick) Gray and precision passes from quarterback Brady McCown,” Washburn said.
With his offensive line giving him amble time to find an open receiver, McCow connected with Gray from 24 yards out for the game-winning touchdown.
Washburn noted the exceptional play of offensive linemen Jiovanni Rangel and Luis Mancera as being key to creating holes for Gray to run through all night.
Jacksonville is scheduled to host Marshall at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.
