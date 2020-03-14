Indian Baseball romps over Chapel Hill, 8-3

CANTON — Jacksonville defeated Chapel Hill, 8-3, in Friday play in the Canton Tournament.
Josh Holcomb had a big day for the Indians (2-9).
With the game tied at three, Holcomb unleashed a double up the middle that came with one out. The hit brought Chris Sanchez in to score, what turned out to be the winning run, from second base.
Sanchez reached base on one of the five Bulldog miscues that occurred in the game, and moved over to second on yet another error.
Jacksonville salted the win away in the bottom of the fifth by adding four runs to its total.
Sanchez and Kasey Canady each forged out base hits and drove in a run apiece for the Indians.
Carson Cleaver and Angel Pinuelas had base hits for the winning squad.
Holcomb had a bust day as he also pitched a complete game, which earned him the win. He gave up four runs, three earned, off of three hits. Hocomb struck out five Bulldogs and walked one.
Jacksonville stole a whopping 13 bases in the game, with Pinuelas swiping four and Cleaver three.
