Sign up now for Indian Basketball Camp
J'VILLE INDIANS BASKETBALL CAMP

SESSION 1: May 31 – June 2 (Mon. – Wed.) Skills Camp

SESSION 2: June 3 & 4 (Thurs. & Fri.) Shooting Camp

COST: $30 for 1 Session $50 for both

Family discount - $5 off per child – Must live in the same household.

CHECKS PAYABLE TO: MARK ALEXANDER ATTENTION: BASKETBALL CAMP

GRADE LEVEL: Incoming 2nd thru Incoming 9th

TIME: 8:00 am – 11:00 am

LOCATION: JOHN ALEXANDER GYM

STAFF – JISD Basketball Staff and Former Players

SUPPLIES NEEDED: shirt, shorts, drinks

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

Name: ______________________________ 2020 – 2021 Grade:__________________

Address:_____________________________ Phone:____________________________

City: ________________________________ State:_______ Zip:___________

TShirt Size:___________________

 

Circle the dates and times you will be attending below: (You may attend both camps)

May 31 – June 2 (Thurs. – Sat.) Skills Camp

June 3 & 4 (Fri. & Sat.) Shooting Camp

Mail To : Mark Alexander

2907 Augusta Str

Jacksonville TX, 75766

Person to Contact in Case of Emergency: _________________________________________

I certify that _______________________________________ has my permission to attend the Jacksonville “Fightin Indians” Basketball Camp. I release Jacksonville ISD and their employees from any liabilities. I know of no problems which could affect my son’s abilities to participate.

Parent Signature:_______________________________

Insurance Company:______________________________

Policy #:_____________________________________

 

 

 

 

 

 

