J'VILLE INDIANS BASKETBALL CAMP
SESSION 1: May 31 – June 2 (Mon. – Wed.) Skills Camp
SESSION 2: June 3 & 4 (Thurs. & Fri.) Shooting Camp
COST: $30 for 1 Session $50 for both
Family discount - $5 off per child – Must live in the same household.
CHECKS PAYABLE TO: MARK ALEXANDER ATTENTION: BASKETBALL CAMP
GRADE LEVEL: Incoming 2nd thru Incoming 9th
LOCATION: JOHN ALEXANDER GYM
STAFF – JISD Basketball Staff and Former Players
SUPPLIES NEEDED: shirt, shorts, drinks
Name: ______________________________ 2020 – 2021 Grade:__________________
Address:_____________________________ Phone:____________________________
City: ________________________________ State:_______ Zip:___________
TShirt Size:___________________
Circle the dates and times you will be attending below: (You may attend both camps)
May 31 – June 2 (Thurs. – Sat.) Skills Camp
June 3 & 4 (Fri. & Sat.) Shooting Camp
Mail To : Mark Alexander
2907 Augusta Str
Jacksonville TX, 75766
Person to Contact in Case of Emergency: _________________________________________
I certify that _______________________________________ has my permission to attend the Jacksonville “Fightin Indians” Basketball Camp. I release Jacksonville ISD and their employees from any liabilities. I know of no problems which could affect my son’s abilities to participate.
Parent Signature:_______________________________
Insurance Company:______________________________
Policy #:_____________________________________
