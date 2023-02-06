Indian Basketball whips Wildcats, 73-56; to host Madisonville on Tuesday

Jacksonville kept pace with Bullard at the top of the District 18-4A standings on Friday by soundly defeating Palestine, 73-56.
The game took place in Palestine.
Jacksonville and Bullard both will enter play on Tuesday with identical 6-1 conference records. The two clubs split their regular season meeting, with each club winning on its home floor.
Bullard defeated Madisonville, 58-54, in Bullard on Friday and will entertain last place Rusk on Tuesday.
The Tribe will be looking to complete the season sweep over Madisonville, having nipped the Mustangs, 45-44, on Jan. 20 ion Madisonville.
Jacksonville will travel to Hudson on Friday for the Tribe's final road game of the regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.