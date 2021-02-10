Indian comeback effort falls short in loss to Lufkin

Lufkin carved out an eight-point lead at halftime and then spent the rest of the evening fighting off Jacksonville's attempt at a comeback, with the Panthers coming away with a 74-67 win in the end.
Jacksonville outscored the Pack, 42-41 in the second half.
In the final game of the season at John Alexander Gymnasium, Karmelo Clayborne made a strong case for being District 16-5A's Newcomer of the Year, by scoring a game-high 25 points.
Vito High pitched in 17 points and Lukedrian Williams knocked down 12 points.
Leading the Panthers (5-3 in district) in scoring was Elijah Johnson with 23 points.
The loss dropped the Indians (4-5 in district) to fourth place in the league standings, heading into the regular season finale at Whitehouse on Friday.
NOTE: For the second-straight game the Indians were under the direction of Cody Schmidt as head coach Mark Alexander has been out due to illness.
