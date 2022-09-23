Jacksonville won the team championships in the Class 5A-6A boys division and the in the Class 1A-4A girls division at the Indian Express Invitational, which was held at Jacksonville High School on Friday morning.
Tenaha won team bragging rights in the Class 1A-4A boys segment while Pine Tree edged Nacogdoches for the top spot in the girls Class 5A-6A division.
In the junior varsity races, Pine Tree came out on top for the boys and Mount Pleasant garnered the team championship in the girls division, followed by Brook Hill in second place.
Class 5A-6A boys
With 60 points coach Rudy Jaramillo’s Tribe salted away the team title, with Conroe Oak Ridge a very close second. Oak Ridge runners amassed 65 points.
Pine Tree (75), Mt. Pleasant (75), Huntsville (92) and Nacogdoches (156) completed the order of finish.
Harris Ledbetter from Oak Ridge was the first across the finish line. He ran the course in 16:09.
Jacksonville’s Sebastion Juarez (16:50) took second place.
Also counting towards the team points total for the Tribe were: 5. Angel Luna, 16:52; 10. Jacinto Flores, 17:21; 18. JD Salazar, 18:15 and 24. Cole Killinsworth, 18:41.
Chris Gallegos ended up 41st for the Tribe and Jared Cardenas was 44th.
Class 5A-6A girls
Pine Tree, with 38 points, edged out district-rival Nacogdoches, who had 42 points.
Hallsville (65) and Corsicana (78) came in third and fourth place, respectively.
Avery Hardcastle of Nacogdoches finished in first place in the individual competition, completing the course in 20:38.
Alyssa Jones (21:56) of Pine Tree was second.
Class 1A-4A boys
Tenaha (31) and Palestine were the top two finishing schools in the team standings.
New Summerfield came in third with 76 points and team Bullard (176) ran seventh.
The first two runners to cross the finish line both donned the Maroon and White of Palestine. Kevin Quincin (17:05) came in first place, followed by Jalbert Sandoval (17:17).
New Summerfield’s top five included: 6. Aly Hernandez, 18:27; 8. Raul Munoz, 18:53; 18. Braydon Luedcemeyer, 19:35; 21. Jovanny Hernandez, 19:57 and 23. Bryan Zavala, 20:08.
Luke Alexander (19:49) came in 19th place and was the first Bullard runner to finish.
Class 1A-4A girls
Emily Martinez (13:30) of Jacksonville won her third race of the season over her home course, with Riley Roberts (13:57) from Bullard coming in second place.
The Maidens collected 50 points in the team standings, with Palestine (65) and Bullard (67) following.
Jewel McCullough of Jacksonville came in third place, running a 14:10. Completing the top five for the Maidens was: 12. Sophia Hernandez (14:53), 15. Diana Garcia (14:59) and 19. Elizabeth Nava (15:22).
Mya Morales and Darianna Guerrero came in 20th and 21st, respectively, for the Maidens, who are coached by Brittney Batten.
New Summerfield wound up in eighth place in the team standings, with 221 points.
A 35th-place finish by Leslie Deanda (16:51) was the fastest time for the Lady Hornets.
In 11th place in the team rankings was Alto (295).
Kenya Robertson’s 18:29 (49th place) was the best time produced by a Lady Jacket.
Junior varsity boys
Pine Tree (28) finished in first place in the team standings while Corsicana (95) was a distant second.
Mt. Pleasant’s Aidyn Botello posted a winning time of 18:39.
Jacksonville placed eighth as a team and was led by Ismael Lopez (21:20), who ended up 38th.
Taking 10th place in the team standings was Brook Hill.
Tommy Hillard (20:12) of Brook Hill ended up in 19th place in the in individual standings.
Junior varsity girls
Mt. Pleasant (29) and the Lady Guard of Brook Hill (89) were the top-two clubs in the team standings.
Brook Hill freshman Blair Brister powered across the finish line ahead of the pack, stopping the timer on 14:46.
Caley Fitzgerald (16:19) of Brook Hill ran 11th.
Coming in third place in the team rankings was Pine Tree with 95 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.