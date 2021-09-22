Indian Express XC Meet: At least 14 schools set to run on Sat.

Jacksonville High School will be hosting the Indian Express Meet on Saturday morning on the high school campus.
Seven races are on the card, so cross country fans should be able to get their fill, while enjoying the first cool-autumn weekend of the year — Saturday morning temperatures are expected to be around 60 degrees.
As of Tuesday morning, at least 13 schools had committed to sending teams to Jacksonville to run against the Indians and Maidens.
“It always seems like we have a few schools that make a last-minute decision to come, so we could even how more schools,” Jacksonville head boys cross country coach Rudy Jaramillo said.
Schools that have registered include All Saints, Bishop T.K. Gorman, Bullard, Corsicana, Cumberland Academy, Douglass, Henderson, Marshall, Palestine, Tatum, Brook Hill, Tyler Legacy and Whitehouse.
The Varsity Girls 5A-6A race will get things started at 8 a.m.
Using a rolling start format, the Varsity Boys 5A-6A, Varsity Girls 1A-4A, Varsity Boys 1A-4A, Junior Varsity (boys and girls combined), Middle School Girls and Middle School Boys races will follow.
Jacksonville comes into the Indian Express Meet having finished in second place in the team standings in both the Varsity Boys Division and Varsity Girls Division at the Pine Tree Mike Darby Invitational last week.
Leading runners this season for the Tribe have been Marco Hernandez and Kevin Nava.
Taylor Gutierrez and Emily Martinez have been the top performing Maidens thus far this season.
