Indian golfers post mid-pack finish in first outing, Ault shoots a 78

NACOGDOCHES - The Jacksonville Indian golf team played in its first tournament of the season on Monday at the Hudson Hornet Invitational, which was hosted by Woodland Hills Golf Club in Nacogdoches.
Team Jacksonville came in at 387, which put the Indians in 10th place in a field that numbered 20 schools.
Livingston's Lion linksters came in at 319 and won first place, with Diboll (326) and Lufkin (334) following.
Grady Ault, a senior, carded a 78 to lead Jacksonville. Ault finished in fourth place in the individual standings in a field that topped out at 100.
"Grady's 78 was a great round at Woodland Hills," Jacksonville head golf coach Jason Shuck said. "He had a couple of tough luck holes, but was able to grind and persevere down the stretch."
Other Indians that competed in the tourne
y included Palmer Thompson (Soph.),100; William Alexander (Jr.), 104 and Jacob Lackey (Sr.), 105.
Shuck said he was pleased with his squad's performance and that he believes each young man has an idea of what part of his game that he needs to work on.
"It was a good starting point for us, team wise," he said. "We will be able to focus on parts of our game that we need to improve on to lower our scores. Short game is the common denominator."
Next Monday the Indians will return to Nacogdoches for the Nacogdoches Dragon Golf Invitational.
