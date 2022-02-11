Indian hoopsters tag Lufkin with first district loss; 16-5A all tied up at the top

LUFKIN — Jacksonville dispensed Lufkin a 52-44 loss on the Panthers' home court on Friday night.
The Indian win stopped an 11-game Panther winning streak.
Jacksonville (25-5, 8-1) and No. 18-ranked Lufkin (30-4, 8-1) are tied for first place in District 16-5A, with one game left to be played in the regular season.
The Indians host Whitehouse and the Panthers are scheduled to entertain Huntsville at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
Whitehouse has already been eliminated from post-season consideration.
Jacksonville's only district loss came at the hands of Lufkin, when the two teams met at John Alexander Gymnasium earlier this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.