Indian hoopsters tag Lufkin with first district loss; 16-5A all tied up at the top

LUFKIN — Jacksonville dispensed Lufkin a 52-44 loss on the Panthers' home court on Friday night.

The Indian win stopped an 11-game Panther winning streak.

Jacksonville (25-5, 8-1) and No. 18-ranked Lufkin (30-4, 8-1) are tied for first place in District 16-5A, with one game left to be played in the regular season.

The Indians host Whitehouse and the Panthers are scheduled to entertain Huntsville at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Whitehouse has already been eliminated from post-season consideration.

Jacksonville's only district loss came at the hands of Lufkin, when the two teams met at John Alexander Gymnasium earlier this season.

