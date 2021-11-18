Indian hoopsters to open up at home vs. No. 6 Tatum on Fri.

The Jacksonville Fightin' Indian basketball team will open the 2021-'22 campaign at 5 p.m. (varsity only) Friday by entertaining Tatum, the No. 6-ranked team in Class 3A.
Head coach Mark Alexander's Tribe return a solid core of talent, led by senior Vito High (6'-1”).
Kalvin Bryant, a 6'-2” senior, and Ryan McCown (5'-11”, Jr.) are other key returnees for the Indians.
Other standouts from a year ago include Devin McCuin, a 5'-11” junior and Karmelo Clayborne, a sophomore that stands 6'-0”.
A bi-district finalist a year ago, Jacksonville should be even more formidable this season given the experience level of several of the Indians.
Jacksonville will once agin be playing in a tough district (16-5A), which included Huntsville, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Whitehouse and Tyler High.
Lufkin returns five seniors and six juniors from last season, while Nacogdoches brings back four seniors and six juniors.
Whitehouse and Tyler High have new head coaches this year, but each team historically has a compliment of talented hoopsters.
Jacksonville is scheduled to play in three tournaments prior to opening conference play at Tyler High on jan. 14, 2022.
On Dec. 2-4 the Indians will take part in the Athens Tournament. The following Thurs.-Sat Jacksonville will be included in the field of the Central Heights Tournament and on Dec. 27-29 the Tribe will trek to Tyler Junior College for the Wagstaff Classic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.