Indian, Maiden diamond squads to host Palestine on Tuesday

Tuesday will be a busy night on the diamonds for the Jacksonville Indian baseball team and the Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden softball team.
The Indians (5-11, 0-1) will entertain Palestine (12-1-1, 1-0) at 7 p.m. while the Maidens (10-11-1, 1-2) will host the Ladycats from Palestine (6-12, 0-3) at 5:30 p.m. (varsity start time).
Jacksonville Baseball will be looking to rebound from a 10-0 loss suffered at the hands of Bullard on Friday night.
Palestine has the best overall record in District 18-4A coming into the game and should be a formidable foe.
The Maidens played well in their last outing on Friday, losing 3-0 to No. 1-ranked Bullard in Bullard.
Palestine lost, 6-5, to Rusk on Friday.
