Indian rally falls just short in 46-44 loss to Dragons

NACOGDOCHES — After being down by 13 points midway through the fourth quarter on Friday, Jacksonville fought hard to get back in the game down the stretch, and almost was able to take the win. But some timely free throws by the Dragons ultimately resulted in a 46-44 Nacogdoches win.
Jacksonville (9-6, 1-1) has a date at John Alexander Gymnasium with Huntsville (2-0 in 16-5A) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Hornets (2-0, 2-0) torched Whitehouse 58-32 on Friday in the Hornets' first home game of the season.
Huntsville has played just two games due to a deep playoff run by the Hornet football team. Several of the Hornet standouts also played on the football team.
The Hornets were picked by some in the preseason to be the team to beat in 16-5A.
With a road game in Lufkin on Friday looming, Jacksonville needs a win on Tuesday to stay near the top of the conference standings.
