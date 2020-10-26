Indian weekly awards go to McCuin, Clayton and Mallard

Jacksonville head football coach Wayne Coleman announced on Monday morning that Devin McCuin, Kalaeb Clayton and Isaiah Mallard have been selected as Jacksonville's Players of the Week for the Hallsville game.
McCuin, who was moved into a more prominent role on the Tribe offense coming out of the bye week, led the Indian receivers with eight catches for 149 yards (18.61 yards per catch) while rushing for 44 yards on four totes.
McCuin, a sophomore, scored on a 31-yard touchdown run and caught a 3-yard scoring strike.
McCuin, who was used in a similar way that Chris Carpenter, who is now a member of the Colorado Buffalo football team, was in 2019. His ability to do damage both coming out of the backfield, as well as on pass routes, makes him difficult to defend.
Senior Kalaeb Clayton picked off a Hallsville pass, ending what turned out to be the Bobcats' final possession of the game, with just under four minutes left to preserve the Jacksonville win.
Mallard tormented Hallsville twice with his kick returning prowess.
The junior fielded the opening kick off and returned it 35 yards, giving Jacksonville a short field to work with.
He saved his greatest achievement for late in the second half when he ran back a kick off down the Hallsville sidelines for a 97-yard touchdown. That gave the Tribe a 34-14 lead at the time.
Jacksonville (1-3, 1-0) bullied the Bobcats (0-3, 0-1) to the tune of 59-44.
