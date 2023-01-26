Indiana Bound: Ryan McCown commits to Taylor University

Jacksonville High School quarterback Ryan McCown announced on his social media this week that he has (verbally) committed to Taylor University in Upland, Ind.
Taylor University's Trojan football team competes in the NAIA and is a member of the Mid-States Football Association (Mideast League), which also includes Indiana Wesleyan, Marion, Concordia (Minn.), Siena Heights, Saint Francis (Ind.), Lawrence Tech and Madonna.
The Trojans posted a 5-6 overall record in 2022, which included going 3-4 in conference play.
Taylor is coached by Aaron Mingo, who has 14-years experiencer coaching football at faith-based institutions.
McCown, an all-district standout at Jacksonville, visited the university earlier this month and liked what he saw.
McCown said in his social media post that he decided on Taylor "not only to grow as a player, but to grow in my walk with Christ."
He passed for 2,304 yards and tossed 27 touchdown passes during his senior season at Jacksonville.
