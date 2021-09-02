Indians and Wildcats to clash again at Tomato Bowl Friday

The Jacksonville Indians will be hosting the Palestine Wildcats in the Indians' home opener, that is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Friday evening at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
Jacksonville and Palestine didn't play in 2020 due to schedule modifications that were associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both clubs will come into the game having lost their respective season openers last week. Jacksonville was stopped by Crandall, 51-36, in Crandall while Palestine fell, 45-16, to Van at Wildcat Stadium.
Jacksonville has won the last two meetings, which includes a 49-48 victory in 2019. Prior to 2016, the Wildcats had won three-straight against the Tribe.
Palestine will trek back to Cherokee County next week to take on Rusk. At the same time Jacksonville will make the short trip to Henderson for a date with the Lions.
