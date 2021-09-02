Indians and Wildcats to clash again at Tomato Bowl Friday

Jacksonville Indian fans will have their first chance at putting their "Js" up on Friday night at the Historic Tomato Bowl when the Palestine Wildcats roll into town for a 7:30 p.m. affair. Pictured above are two of the JHS varsity cheerleaders in action moments before the kick off of last week's game in Crandall.

 Progress file photo by Jay Neal

The Jacksonville Indians will be hosting the Palestine Wildcats in the Indians' home opener, that is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Friday evening at the Historic Tomato Bowl.

Jacksonville and Palestine didn't play in 2020 due to schedule modifications that were associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both clubs will come into the game having lost their respective season openers last week. Jacksonville was stopped by Crandall, 51-36, in Crandall while Palestine fell, 45-16, to Van at Wildcat Stadium.

Jacksonville has won the last two meetings, which includes a 49-48 victory in 2019. Prior to 2016, the Wildcats had won three-straight against the Tribe.

Palestine will trek back to Cherokee County next week to take on Rusk. At the same time Jacksonville will make the short trip to Henderson for a date with the Lions.

