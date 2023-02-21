Indians breeze by Bulldogs in Bi-district; up next No. 3 Silsbee

WHITEHOUSE – Heavily favored Jacksonville didn’t disappoint on Tuesday night at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena at Whitehouse High School – the Indians leveled Kilgore, 56-29, to win a Class 4A, Region III Bi-District championship.
Jacksonville (24-8) now advances to an Area date against No. 3 Silsbee (23-12) later this week. Silsbee routed Liberty, 102-72, in its Bi-district game on Tuesday.
A subdued tone fell upon the crowd in the second half after a female spectator, sitting a few rows up from the Kilgore bench, collapsed in the closing seconds of the first half.
Swift action was taken by Whitehouse High School medical personnel that were on duty, as well as members of the city’s emergency medical department.
The victim was dventually taken away from the arena by ambulance.
After the building was cleared for a few minutes, fans were allowed to return to their seats for the second half.
The Indians and the Bulldogs were ushered back into their respective locker room while the scene unfolded in the building.
Jacksonville led 18-8 at halftime after hammering out its first double-digit lead of the evening at the 1:11 mark of the first quarter when Ryan McCown swished a basket that came off of a Bulldog turnover that made the score 11-0. McCown finished with seven points.
Mistakes, many created by the Indians, haunted Kilgore all night. The Bulldogs (12-16) turned the ball over 19 times compared to the Tribe’s five miscues.
The Indians salted away the victory in the third quarter by outscoring Kilgore, 25-15, in the segment. Jacksonville sank five treys in the period, while Kilgore made one shot from beyond the arc.
Koda Canady heated up in the third and connected on three shots from downtown and finished with 14 points.
The Indians, who knocked off Kilgore 61-41 when the teams met in Jacksonville on Dec. 16, 2022, led 56-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Tribe head coach Mark Alexander substituted frequently, giving all the varsity regulars everyone a good bit of playing time. Several call-ups from the junior varsity teams played the final 1:43 for the Indians.
Karmelo Clayborne finished with 12 points for the Tribe and Devin McCuin scored nine.
