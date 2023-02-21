Indians breeze by Bulldogs in Bi-district; up next No. 3 Silsbee

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Angelina, Nacogdoches and Cherokee Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1100 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 161.0 feet, Expect minor flooding with the gravel parking lot flooded and water beginning to overflow the gravel road where it widens into the parking lot. Also expect about a foot of overflow across the left bank of the Angelina River looking downstream. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 161.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 161.0 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&