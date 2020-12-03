Indians can send seniors off with a special win

For the 25 Jacksonville Indian seniors that will play their final game in the Historic Tomato Bowl and in the last game of their high school careers on Friday evening, there hasn't been a lot to celebrate in the past couple of seasons . Jacksonville has won just three games in the past two campaigns going into the season finale at 7:30 p.m. Friday versus Mount Pleasant.
Not only would a win on Friday enable the Tribe to end the year on a positive note, but it would give this group of young men the ability to say that they played in Jacksonville's first win in the
revamped Tomato Bowl — the Indians didn't win at home last year, and have not earned a triumph in downtown Jacksonville (1-8, 1-5), either.
This week's game against Mount Pleasant (3-6, 1-5) isn't expected to be a cake walk, but it is most definitely a winnable game.
Jacksonville is 8-2 all-time against the Tigers; although Mt. Pleasant won the last meeting between the two schools when the Tigers downed the Tribe, 33-27, in Jacksonville last fall.
While the Indian coaching will have the hard decisions to make — like getting the seniors a proper amount of playing time in their final game, while enabling some of the key sophomores to have a chance to gain valuable varsity experience before they step out into the spotlight next fall — the Indians just have to focus on giving it the proverbial 110% and striving to leave it all on the field.
That is all that can be asked of them, after all.
Note: Jacksonville seniors scheduled to be honored during the pregame senior recognition ceremony are (in no particular order): Kasey Canady, Latrail Rivers, Kalaeb Clayton, Darrion Jones, Casey Avery, Brison Tatum, Patrick Clater, Malikhi Williams, Peter Torres, Carson Cleaver, Cameron Fuller, Kevin Hernandez, Dominik Hinojosa, Damien Saldivar, Jacob Huddleston, Jaccari Hamlett, Brayden Daiz, De'Untae Jones, Gerardo Ramirez, Angel Perez, Uriel Perez, Zalatiel Antonio, David Sandoval, Ke' Marian Tutt and Jose Solano.
