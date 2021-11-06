Indians close the book on '21 season by losing to Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Jacksonville expected Mount Pleasant to bring it's “A” game in Friday night's regular season finale, as the Tigers need a win to take care of their business and in order to be able to ramble into the playoffs next week.
Ed Wilder, one of 23 seniors on the MP (5-5, 4-3) team, scored five rushing touchdowns (19, 7, 46, 40, 32 yards) and the Tigers thumped Jacksonville 51-13 at Sam Parker Field to secure third place out of District 9-5A-II.
The Indians end the year at 1-9, 1-6. This is the Tribe's second-straight 1-9 season.
On an evening that lacked many high points for Jacksonville, junior-wideout Devin McCuin set a new school record for the most receptions in a single season.
McCuin had 14 catches for 171 yards, which gave him 63 grabs for the season — Chris Carpenter caught 61 passes in the 2018 season to establish the previous record.
McCuin's two touchdown catches, both thrown by Ryan McCown, were the Tribe's only scores of the game.
With the Tigers leading 14-0 late in the first quarter, McCown found McCuin alone in the back of the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown that cut the MP score in half following the point after touchdown by Jesus Nunez, who was playing in his first varsity game of the season.
MP needed just three plays to tack on another score, with Wilder exploding around the edge for a 46-yard touchdown with 10:03 left to play in the first half.
The Tigers led comfortably, 27-7, at halftime.
Jacksonville's last score came with :07 left in the third stanza. That's when McCown connected with McCuin from 34-yards out for six points.
Noteworthy defensive plays were recorded by Ryan Walker (fumble recovery) and a second-quarter interception by senior Tony Penson.
Jacksonville ended the night with 387 total yards (265 passing, 122 rushing) of total offense.
McCown went 21-40-2 for 227 yards and two touchdowns.
Penson also worked under center and completed 2-of-3 pass attempts for 38 yards.
Isaiah Mallard, a senior, led the Indians in rushing (14-60), with McCuin adding 29 yards on six carries.
Meanwhile, another senior, Derreion Hinton, carried the ball seven times for 21 yards.
Mallard also caught two passes for 30 yards, while Skylar Whitaker reeled in one pass for 27 yards and Jermaine Taylor, had three catches for 26 yards.
