Indians commence preparation for new season with Monday practice

The Jacksonville Fightin’ Indians joined hundreds of football teams in Texas by conducting their first practice of the season early Monday morning.
The Tribe got things rolling at its Happy Valley training grounds long before the 8 a.m. workforce punched the ole time clock.
For the first time in seven years fall drills actually began on the final day of July, making the summer seem even that much shorter for many.
The overall tone at the first practice was pretty typical for an opening day of fall camp. The Jacksonville coaching staff were in full-on teaching mode, with much attention being paid to the little things.
With only three starters back on offense, there is much work to be done under the broiling-Texas sun over the next several weeks Jacksonville head football coach Jason Holman, who is now in his second season in charge of the Tribe, said.
“The biggest thing for us is that we have got to find some offensive linemen,” he said. “We’ve had a good summer and are optimistic, but until you can get out and get the pads on, it is difficult to evaluate the kids. We are looking for the best 11 on offense and on defense.”
Holman said that as fall training camp unfolds he is anticipating some spirited workouts.
“We want to see competition,” he said. “We have quite a few starting spots that have not been decided, so there are a lot of guys that have the chance to win a starting spot.
“We also are looking at depth in the some of the positions; that is always important, as injuries are a part of the game, unfortunately, and you have to have people ready to go in.”
Brady McCown will be the No. 1 quarterback to open fall drills. He is taking over for his brother, Ryan McCown, who graduated in May. Brady McCown has looked good during the 7 on 7 season and has worked hard during the summer, Holman said.
“What I like about Brady is that he is a competitor and he is a no-nonsense kid,” Holman said. “He tells it like it is and he is not afraid of calling someone out. Brady is a leader.”
As for the team strength going into the season, Holman, who played linebacker as a high schooler at Jacksonville, said the Tribe’s defensive front and inside linebackers are all returnees.
“Our defensive front all played together last year and we are looking at them to improve this year and be even more effective,” Holman said.
Holman said that in his mind Chapel Hill has to be the favorite to win District 18-4A-I, given the number of talented players that they return.
“After Chapel Hill, you have either Kilgore-Lindale, or Lindale-Kilgore, depending on who you talk to,” Holman said. “And after that, I think us, Palestine, Athens and Henderson will be fighting for the final playoff spot.
“As I have said all along, we are in one of the toughest (Class 4A, Division I) districts in the state. Chapel Hill was a state semi-finalist a year ago, Kilgore went to the regional final and Lindale was a regional semi-finalist. The upside to that is the four teams that represent our district in the playoffs should all be in a good position to win some playoff games, because they will have faced such tough competition in district.”
