Indians don new helmet decal design for '22 season

Jermaine Taylor is pictured running the ball during Friday's game against Sulphur Springs Taylor is wearing the new helmet designs that Jacksonville rolled out for the 2022  season.

 Progress photo by Jay Neal

A new season, a new head coach (Jason Holman) and new helmet decal designs were in the spotlight on Friday night when Jacksonville opened the new campaign by losing to Sulphur Springs, 21-6, at Gerald Primm Stadium in Sulphur Springs.

Jacksonville has maintained its Jacksonville blue helmets, but have done away with the feathered head dress in favor of a gold-metallic feathered Indian spear that is trimmed in white with "Tribe" spelled out as a part of the spear's shaft.

The helmet also has a wide metallic gold striped that runs front-to-back along the center of the head gear. The stripe is set off by a narrow white stripe on each side of the metallic gold stripe.

The Tribe helmets feature a dark face guard.

