Indians don new helmet decal design for '22 season

A new season, a new head coach (Jason Holman) and new helmet decal designs were in the spotlight on Friday night when Jacksonville opened the new campaign by losing to Sulphur Springs, 21-6, at Gerald Primm Stadium in Sulphur Springs.
Jacksonville has maintained its Jacksonville blue helmets, but have done away with the feathered head dress in favor of a gold-metallic feathered Indian spear that is trimmed in white with "Tribe" spelled out as a part of the spear's shaft.
The helmet also has a wide metallic gold striped that runs front-to-back along the center of the head gear. The stripe is set off by a narrow white stripe on each side of the metallic gold stripe.
The Tribe helmets feature a dark face guard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.