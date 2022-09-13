Indians hoping to take the next step and grab a win against Pine Tree

The Jacksonville Indians came oh so close to presenting head coach Jason Holman with his first victory as mentor of the Tribe last Friday night at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
Undefeated Crandall managed to escape Jacksonville with a 42-37; nevertheless there were several things that were uplifting for the Indian football program.
“Obviously, we would have liked to won the football game,” Holman said. “I think we proved to ourselves that if we can clean up a couple of things and play hard for four quarters like we did last week, we can win some football games.”
The Indian offense had its best game of the season a week ago against what was the Tribe’s toughest opponent thus far. Jacksonville’s 37 points was 10 more than it had scored the previous two weeks combined.
Holman said a lot of the Tribe’s improvement offensively can be attributed to quarterback Ryan McCown.
“I though Ryan McCown had his best game of the year,” he said. “he showed patience in the pocket and he spread the ball around to a lot of different people (receivers), which is what we want to see. And, he had some nice runs.”
McCown, a senior, complete 16-of-29 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown.
Offensively, the Indians seemed to have dug deep into the play book last week, with direct snaps to different players and new schemes and formations that were unveiled for the first time.
“We do a lot of game planning each week, of course,” Holman said. “The schemes are only as good as the execution.”
Holman also credited the play of his offensive line in opening up lanes for the running backs and providing adequate pass protection.
“Our offensive line is a good group,” he said. ‘They are a close-knit group that takes pride in their job. They have been improving each week.”
Jacksonville will be in Longview this Friday night to test an 0-3 Pine Tree outfit that lost 20-14 last week to Kilgore. The Pirates’ other losses were to Van (28-14) and Lindale (40-27).
Both teams are scheduled to open district play next week – the Tribe will be hosting Athens.
“Pine Tree is in the same boat that we are in,” Holman said. “I think they are still trying to figure some things out too. I am looking for a tough, competitive game. I think both teams know the importance of going into district off of a win.”
