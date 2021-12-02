Indians move to 5-0 by ripping Rains, 53-28

ATHENS — Jacksonville poured it on Rains, winning 53-28, on Thursday morning in its first game of pool play in the Athens Tournament.
The 5-0 Tribesmen will play at 7 p.m. Friday against Fairfield (1-1).
A graveside service for Molly Smith, of Mixon, is scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Mixon Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Saturday, November 27, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Mrs. Smith passed away on November 20, 2021 in Pasadena. She…
