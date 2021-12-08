Indians move to 8-1 after dismantling Palestine

PALESTINE — Jacksonville continued its early-season success on Tuesday night by bombing Palestine, 66-43, on the Wildcats' home floor.
The Tribe will take an 8-1 record into the Central Heights Tournament, which gets under way on Thursday.
Jacksonville took two of the three games that were played on Tuesday, as the Indian freshmen scored a 45-25 victory over the Wildcats.
Palestine earned the win in the junior varsity game. The final score was 32-29.
