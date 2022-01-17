TYLER - Vito High sank a triple from straight away with 19.4 seconds left in regulation and followed it up by adding a free throw, after being fouled while taking the shot, and Jacksonville opened District 16-5A play by knocking off Tyler High, 69-66, in Tyler Friday night.
Karmelo Clayborne blocked a three-point attempt by a Lion in the closing seconds and Devin McCuin reeled in the rebound to preserve the victory for the Indians (18-4, 1-0).
High pumped in a game-high 23 points, which included four triples.
McCuin added 18 points and drained three shots from behind the arc and Clairborne netted 15 points and made two triples.
Jermaine Taylor turned in a solid effort by scoring 10 points while collecting seven rebounds.
Tyler prevailed 67-36, in the junior varsity game.
Jacksonville will host Nacogdoches at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The Dragons will bring a 12-12, 0-1 record into the game, having dropped their district lid lifter to Huntsville, 63-55, late last week.
