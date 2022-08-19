Jacksonville's Indians entertained the Panthers from Bullard in what was the final dress rehearsal for both teams on Thursday night at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
In typical scrimmage fashion, some strengths and areas of opportunities came to light, as both clubs kept much of their respective playbooks under wraps, with the season opener just around the corner.
As for the score; in the controlled portion of the dress rehearsal, the Indians, who are under the direction of first-year head coach Jason Holman, scored two touchdowns to Bullard's one.
The Tribe and the Panthers finished the evening by playing a 12:00 live quarter. Jacksonville nipped the Panthers, 7-6.
The game-winning point for the home team turned out to be a successful extra point by Jesus Nunez. In last week's scrimmage at Kaufmann, Nunez drilled a game-winning field goal to give Jacksonville a 17-14 victory over the Lions.
John Denny hauled in a 47-yard touchdown pass on the fourth play of Bullard's first possession to put the visitors ahead early.
The score was set up by a 30-yard run around the right side by Kayden Beasley earlier in the abbreviated march.
From that point, both teams' defenses controlled things, until late in the controlled portion of the event.
Indian quarterback Ryan McCown connected with Lamar University-pledge Koda Canady, who was running a go route down the Tribe sidelines, for a 70-yard touchdown, with evened the score at 1-1.
On the fifth play of Jacksonville's final possession, McCown hit a leaping Devin McCuin (Texas-San Antonio verbal commit) near the goal line for a 47-yard score that gave the Tribe the win.
Defensively, Jwaylon Kennedy had an interception for the Indians. While Logan Smith came up with an interception for the Scott Callaway-coached Bullard team. Kennedy went on to intercept another pass in the live game segment as well.
On its fifth possession of the 12:00 live period, Bullard netted a touchdown when a Panther dashed in from eight yards out. The extra point was no good.
The visiting team's march was highlighted by a 41-yard pass completion.
On the Indians' ensuing possession, Jacksonville went 70-yards in seven plays and evened the score when McCown lasered in on McCuin for a 62-yard touchdown. Nunez trotted in and nailed the point after touchdown try, which put the Tribe in the lead. 7-6. That turned out to be the last point scored in the contest.
Jacksonville amassed 141 total yards (37 rushing, 104 passing) compared to the Panthers' 55 total yards (9 rushing, 46 passing) during the live period.
When a defensive play touched the opposing quarterback the play would be blown dead; therefore actual sack yards, were not included in the above figures.
Jaydon Boyd, Kennedy and Trent Powell handled most of the ball carrying duties for Jacksonville.
The scrimmage was Bullard's only dress rehearsal before traveling to Mabank for the season opener on Fri., Aug. 26.
On the same night Jacksonville will be in Sulphur Springs for a date with the Tigers.
Both games will start at 7:30 p.m.
