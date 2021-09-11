Indians scoring woes result in 21-6 loss to Lions

HENDERSON — Jacksonville moved the ball up and down the field well, but struggled to finish off drives with points in the Tribe's 21-6 loss to Henderson at Lions Stadium Friday night.
The Indians, who have a bye next week before opening conference play at home in two weeks against Hallsville, wrap up non-district play at 0-3.
Henderson improved to 2-1 with the win, with the Lions' other victory coming against Hallsville in the season lid lifter.
Jacksonville out gained the Lions 358 to 245 yards, but the only points the Indians had to show for their efforts was a 21-yard touchdown catch by Jermaine Taylor that came with 1:16 left to play in the affair.
Taylor's touchdown capped off a six-play drive that covered 58 yards and took just 2:16.
A 41-yard pass from McCown to Tony Penson set up the Indian touchdown on the ensuing play.
The extra point try failed.
That was the Indians' only drive in the second half that reached the Red Zone. Jacksonville managed to penetrate the Red Zone only once in the first half as well.
Henderson led 14-0 at halftime, with both of the Lions' scores coming in the second period.
Ya'corus Porter motored in from 8-yards out at the 10:30 mark of the second segment to put the Lions on the scoreboard.
Then, with 6:14 left in the half, Tobaius Jackson scored on a 5-yard touchdown trot, which enabled Henderson to double its score.
The home team went up 21-0 after Jackson hauled in a 34-yard touchdown strike from Jacobe Robinson that came with 5:25 left in the third quarter.
Robinson went 7-12-0 for 130 yards and one touchdown for the Lions.
Dallas Alexander led the Lions in rushing, gaining 45 yards on six carries.
Despite the loss, the Jacksonville defense redeemed itself against the Lions after give up 51 points to each of its first-two foes.
Koda Canady had at least three tackles for loss and Xavier Kendrick recovered a fumble to spark the Tribe defensively.
Jacksonville had to play without the services of its primary running back, Isaiah Mallard, who was forced to the sidelines in the first quarter after suffering an ankle injury.
JT Johnson filled in nicely for Mallard, and was Jacksonville's leading rusher, netting 55 yards on 14 carries.
Tribe quarterback Ryan McCown, who faced formidable pressure from the Henderson defense all night, had somewhat of an off night (17-37-2 for 250 yards and one touchdown).
After having over 250 receiving yards against Palestine last week, Devin McCuin was held to six grabs for 61 yards.
Taylor caught four passes for 61 yards and Johnson made three catches for 61 yards.
Coming up with two catches for 52 yards was Penson.
Henderson is slated to visit Spring Hill next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.